Spread the Word Nevada helps thousands of students learn at home

A local non-profit is giving children the tools they need to learn at home.

Spread the Word Nevada is a children’s literacy group. Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, volunteers have been assembling kits for underserved youth. The kits include books, school supplies, hygiene products and food.

Over the past two months, volunteers have delivered about 25,000 kits directly to children’s homes, in the Las Vegas and Reno area.

“It’s really, really hard for any parent to turn around and all the sudden become a full-time teacher on top of their other responsibilities,” Spread the Word Nevada Co-Founder & Executive Director Lisa Habighorst said.

“A lot of our families didn’t have the tools at home to help with learning, so this offered that opportunity.”

If you’d like to help, Spread the Word needs gently used or new books for elementary school students. Click here for more.