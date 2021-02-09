Sports organizers provide outlet for CCSD student athletes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Stay at Home 2.0 directive, Clark County School District (CCSD) students are not allowed to play sports where close contact cannot be avoided. In a statement, the district said:

“If students are not in our classrooms under face-to-face instruction, it would not be responsible to have them playing sports.”

8 News Now spoke to sports organizers who are providing an outlet for students.

“It’s a huge blow for these kids,” said Ben Joffe, director of operations for National Youth Sports Nevada.

He feels for these children and wants to keep their drive going.

“We finished our fall season; we’re in the middle of our winter season,” Joffe shared. “We are running baseball. We are running flag football, girls volleyball.”

And soon, they will launch the spring season, which includes soccer.

“We had a tremendous start to our winter season,” said Joffe. “We had almost 3,000 kids registered right now.”

Safety is a priority. They take temperatures, conduct COVID testing for coaches, wear masks and sanitize equipment. There is also a limit of 50 people per game.

“To be able to provide something that supplements an outlet is why we do the job,” Joffe explained.

Phase 1 Sports owner Mike Waters agrees.

“The disheartening part was creating dates and letting people know that we would be going back soon, and then pushing those dates back,” he said.

Waters believes this makes it more difficult for athletes to stay focused and motivated. That’s why he says they maintained what they’ve been doing all along.

“I’ve connected with a few different programs just because there are some people out there that are willing to go the extra mile,” Waters shared.

Parent ReNet Mells is choosing that as an alternative.

“For my son, with it being his junior year, we’ve opted to join a travel football league in Arizona,” she shared.

Mells wants Nevada to look at other states and models and make it work for kids.

“Whether it’s Phase 1 or something similar, make sure your young athlete stays active,” Waters urged.

Joffe says they are working with the school district and coaches association to hopefully run a season for the high schools in a private way.

8 News Now also reached out to the YMCA. They offer sports, ranging from basketball to swim team and even aerial arts.