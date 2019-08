LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 01: Members of the Jackson State Tigers Sonic Boom of the South marching band spell out “Las Vegas” on the field as they perform at halftime of the team’s game against the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty […]

Sports Illustrated ranked the top 25 field designs in college football and UNLV came in at number 6.

The field at Sam Boyd Stadium is uniquely Las Vegas featuring the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and yard line markers that no other stadium in the country has.

Check out Sports Illustrated for the full list, below is the top 6:

6.) UNLV

5.) Michigan

4.) Oregon

3.) Florida

2.) Boise State

1.) The Rose Bowl