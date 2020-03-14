Sportsbook, poker rooms closing at Wynn, effective Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The race and sports book as well as the poker rooms of the Wynn Las Vegas will be closed as of Sunday, March 15 as confirmed by Deanna Pettit-Irestone, Executive Director of Public Relations for Wynn Las Vegas on Friday.

The company announced on Thursday that they would be canceling all large entertainment gatherings including buffets, nightclubs and theaters in their properties in Las Vegas and Boston.