Splash pads, skate parks, sports courts reopening Friday in Las Vegas, but playgrounds will wait

City crews take down basketball hoops on March 30 in Las Vegas. (8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will reopen all of its 28 splash pads, all nine skate parks, fitness stations, volleyball courts and basketball courts beginning Friday. The reopenings will continue throught the weekend.

Playgrounds will not immediately reopen, nor will water fountains in city parks.

A city news release said capacity will be reduced following Phase 2 guidelines from the state.

“These facilities will operate at 50 percent normal capacity and social distancing guidelines remain in place,” spokesman Jace Radke said in a news release.

Las Vegas is currently working toward reopening community centers, swimming pools and other facilities. “We will provide additional details as those facilities become available,” Radke said.

Visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/welcomeback for the most up to date reopening information for the city of Las Vegas.

The city closed playgrounds and some park amenities on March 30 after initially trying to keep them open with playground cleanings. The city eventually closed parks, taking down volleyball nets and basketball hoops and locking tennis courts.

Outdoor tennis and pickleball courts at the following city parks are open: Aloha Shores, Angel, Bill Briare, Bob Baskin, Bruce Trent, Children’s Memorial, Durango Hills, Garehime Heights, Lorenzi, Mountain Ridge, Patriot, Police Memorial, Raphael Rivera, Sunny Springs, W. Wayne Bunker and Wildwood.