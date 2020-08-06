Special session ends overnight after passing COVID-19 liability bill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature’s Special Session adjourned shortly after midnight and the final bills have gone to Gov. Steve Sisolak for his signature.

This was the second special session called this year to allow lawmakers to address a dire budget shortfall the state is facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers also addressed other issues such as police reform, voting rights, more flexibility with Nevada’s unemployment benefits, alternative dispute resolution for rental evictions and protection for businesses from lawsuits that arise from coronavirus.

Thursday morning Gov. Sisolak released the following statement:

“I want to thank the Nevada Legislature, the Legislative Counsel Bureau, state agencies, and all those who contributed to this Special Session, the second held this year. I applaud the hard work of everyone involved who acted swiftly to pass this much needed legislation protecting Nevadans.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

Sisolak called lawmakers into a special session on July 31 making it the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

The final bill to pass and one of the most controversial was SB 4 which protects businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits. Basically, most businesses would be protected from a lawsuit if a customer contracted coronavirus as long as the business is following all of the health and safety guidelines. Health care facilities and hospitals were excluded from the bill. The bill also established more protection for casino workers.