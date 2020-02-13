Special needs student, 14, beaten and robbed

(CNN) — A California mom is speaking out after she says bullies attacked and robbed from her son with special needs.

The attack on the 14-year-old happened near his junior high school. Police said the group that attacked him stole his bike and Air Force One sneakers. They also recorded the attack.

“The first day when he came home and I saw him with no shoes on, my heart started breaking because he started crying and he didn’t want to,” said Monica Valdez, Michael Valdez’ mother. “He didn’t want to tell me cause those boys had threatened him. If he told he was going to get it.”

With three of his attackers identified and with ” discipline being administered,” according to the Turlock Unified School District, Michael has felt comfortable returning to campus since last week’s attack.

“Shocked, just shocked that that something like that would happen,” said Kathlyn England, neighbor.

“Michael’s doing pretty good. The hard part of it is going to try to get him outside again cause he doesn’t want to the go to the park and he doesn’t want to go outside,” Monica Valdez said. “I’m really hurt that this happened and nobody helped him. I’d just parents to talk to their kids about bullying and has anybody bullied them or are they bully, you know, and get this stopped.”