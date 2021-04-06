Spaghetti Bowl ramp from U.S. 95 to northbound I-15 closing all weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Repairs planned this weekend in the Spaghetti Bowl will shut down the ramp from southbound U.S. Highway 95 to northbound Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday.

An image (above) provided by NDOT shows the ramp (Exit 76A), which goes under the interchange to take drivers to I-15 northbound.

The closure is necessary as crews make bridge deck repairs.

Motorists should find alternate routes to get to northbound I-15 for the weekend. Onramps at Washington Avenue, Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue are options.

NDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.