SPACE SELFIES: The rarest kind of selfie

Some people like to take selfies when they visit different places and the astronauts are no different! Who wouldn’t be envious of this assignment?

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir managed to snap a few selfies while on the first spacewalk completed by an all-female team. NASA shared the celebratory photos from the October 18 mission. The astronauts were swapping out a faulty battery unit on the International Space Station (ISS).

The female astronauts had new suits designed specifically for them to do this spacewalk.