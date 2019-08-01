Southwest neighborhood flooded, several vehicles stuck in rushing water

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Draining water from early storms has breached a barrier along Fort Apache and Gomer roads after more than an inch of rain fell in the area.
This area is experiencing flooding of up to 2 feet deep. Steady flowing water is expected to continue for the next several hours.
An updated from the flood district at about 9:20 a.m.:
The Southern Nevada Regional Flood Control District is keeping an eye on the area around the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin.
“We know much more than 1 inch fell in the drainage area based on how much water entered that facility,” spokeswoman Erin Neff said. “That total is being estimated now from radar. The basin had more than 4 feet of water.”
Reports that the basin failed are false, Neff said. The top of the dam is at 39 feet.