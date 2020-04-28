Breaking News
Southwest Airlines reports first loss in more than a decade

Southwest Airlines reports first quarterly loss in more than a decade

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The pandemic has decimated travel plans and hit the airline industry especially hard. Southwest Airlines reported its first quarterly loss in years on Tuesday. The airline lost $77 million.

The company expects it to be just as bad when the current quarter results are released. Southwest sold only 6% of its seats to paying passengers in April.

The airline has accepted help from the U.S. Treasury to stay aloft in the form of a $2.3 billion grant and a low-interest loan of $948 million.

CEO Gary Kelley says he does expect demand for air travel to rebound.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories