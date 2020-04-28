Southwest Airlines reports first quarterly loss in more than a decade

(CNN) — The pandemic has decimated travel plans and hit the airline industry especially hard. Southwest Airlines reported its first quarterly loss in years on Tuesday. The airline lost $77 million.

The company expects it to be just as bad when the current quarter results are released. Southwest sold only 6% of its seats to paying passengers in April.

The airline has accepted help from the U.S. Treasury to stay aloft in the form of a $2.3 billion grant and a low-interest loan of $948 million.

CEO Gary Kelley says he does expect demand for air travel to rebound.