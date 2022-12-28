LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of stranded airline passengers are dealing with another day of misery as Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,500 flights Wednesday or 62% of its planned flights. There have been 211 flights canceled at Harry Reid International Airport.

At one point, there were more than 3,000 pieces of unclaimed luggage at the airport. Those are bags that are separated from passengers.

Luggage waiting to be claimed at Harry Reid Int’l Airport. (KLAS)

While most other airlines have recovered from the bad weather cancellations, Southwest Airlines continues to struggle. According to FlightAware, the airline has canceled 11,000 flights since last Thursday. Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan issued a statement Tuesday apologizing for the flight disruptions. He said a mixture of bad weather and outdated scheduling technology created the problem.

Stranded passengers get some sleep at Harry Reid Int’l Airport. (KLAS)

“I had to go out and buy clothes, and toiletries, I have prescriptions, just think about the things that we travel with every day,” said Karen Whitelaw who is trying to get home to New York.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the situation “unacceptable” and said the airline will be held accountable.

You can read Southwest Airline’s service plan here. There is also the U.S.D.O.T Passenger Bill of Rights for passengers aggrieved by airline actions. Southwest does have a webpage for travel disruption that gives information where you can check your flight, rebook a flight, or request a refund for expenses you may be entitled to.

Travelers can check Reid International’s flight arrivals and departures at this link. Airport officials continue to urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the flight departure and to expect large crowds.