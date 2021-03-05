Southern Nevada receives first shipment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada Health District says it has received 15,100 doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine today.

This is the first allotment of the one-dose vaccine that arrives at SNHD and it will be distributed to valley hospitals, community partner clinics, as well as several of the Health District clinic sites.

In a release Friday, SNHD urged the public to take one of the three vaccines available at the time of their appointment.

According to SNHD, the Janssen vaccine has shown to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, but noted that that direct comparisons of the three current vaccines cannot be made, as the clinical trials were conducted at different times.

The arrival of the one-dose vaccine comes days after Clark County expanded it’s eligibility to include Frontline Community Support and Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics Group. Groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

Persons over 65 years of age and older

Health care workers

Public Safety Workers

Security Frontline Group

To review the updated list of those eligible for the vaccine visit the SNHD website here. To review and or make an appointment for same day first dose and second dose available at Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center and other sites click here.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized an Emergency Use of the vaccine for people ages 18 and older this past week.