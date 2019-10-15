Southern Nevada Health District confirms 4th case of vaping related illness

FILE – In this April 11, 2018 file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is declaring a public health emergency and ordering a four-month temporary ban on all vaping products in the state. The Republican governor made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 amid growing concern about the health effects of vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another case of vaping-related illness has been reported in Clark County. according to the Southern Nevada Health District. This is the 4th case of severe respiratory illness being link to e-cigarettes in a local resident.

The health district reports the person is over the age of 18. All four people suffering with respiratory illness report they purchased or got their products from different sources, including friends, stores, and online purchases.

The CDC has not identified any specific substance or e-cigarette product associated with the illnesses. It does report that THC products obtained from various sources are linked to most of the cases that have been reported around the nation.

The Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging anyone who has used e-cigarettes or vaping products in the past 90 days and developed severe respiratory illness, not associated with an infection, to have their health care provider report the illness to the health district’s epidemiology office.