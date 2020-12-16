Southern Hills calls it ‘historic day’ as vaccine arrives at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to hospitals around the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.

Southern Hills Hospital received its first doses around 6:30 a.m. and released a video showing the vaccine arriving at the hospital. It plans to begin vaccinating frontline staff at noon. The hospital said it has enough doses to vaccinate 200 people over the next three days.

The goal, hospital officials said, it to have everyone in the hospital vaccinated within the next three weeks.

Their next delivery is expected on Monday.