LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-15 near Mesquite, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

#TrafficAlert Crash involving tractor trailer blocking all lanes I-15 SB at Clark County Mile Marker 95 (Near Mesquite). Avoid the area and expect delays. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 30, 2021

I-15 southbound is closed between Mesquite and turn-off to Glendale. Motorists should expect delays.