South Korea creates drive-through testing for coronavirus

(CNN) — South Korea prevention and control efforts against the epidemic have been tightened up in Seoul.

Military trucks were sent to the streets of Daegu to spray disinfectant and soldiers were sent to disinfect the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious group to which about half of the confirmed cases were reportedly linked.

A drive-thru coronavirus testing center is stationed just outside of Seoul. Motorists coming into the city have been encouraged to stay inside their cars and are required to register their personal information and answer a standard questionnaire.

After filling out the form, doctors survey the drivers. They say this is safer than testing in a clinic or hospital where others could be exposed.

Cases in Korea have surged from 31 to 4,200 in the psat few weeks.