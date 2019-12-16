Some luxury hotels report mattresses being stolen

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people are taking more than the slippers and shampoo from luxury hotel rooms.

According to Wellness Heaven, a hotel review site, 49 luxury hotels reported mattresses had been stolen from their premises.

Towels, bathrobes and coat hangers are still the most popular items taken and easier to conceal — but a mattress? Well, apparently they are usually taken at night when fewer employees are around and the reception desk might be closed.

Some upper-class hotels are tagging their items to trigger alarms when taken off the property.

