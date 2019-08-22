Some employee associations not on board with possible teachers’ strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The threat of a teachers’ strike has plagued the minds of district leaders, teachers, and students for a while, but now, employee associations are worried about it as well. Representatives from various unions disagree with the action scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The potential strike looms because the Clark County Education Association and the district’s negotiations came to a screeching halt last week. The CCEA rejected the same offer the district presented to other employee groups who seem more receptive of the proposal.

“It does look fair,” said Stephen Augspurger, the executive director of School Administrators Association. “We’re happy to see that it’s across the board.”

However, Augspurger remains optimistic as the administrator’s union bargains with the district. The union, along with other employee groups, must consider the following proposal from CCSD:

A 3 percent salary raise this year

A 2 percent step increase for eligible employees

The district will contribute 4 percent more to the medical plan

“We feel that was a strong offer from the district,” Augspurger said.

But to the teachers’ union, CCSD’s offer was not strong enough. The CCEA also want a pay bump for educators who advance professionally. I that demand isn’t met, they’ll pick up picket signs on Sep.t 10.

“I think it’s fair that they want something more; what I don’t think would be fair is for the Clark County School District to treat one group differently than other groups,” said Augspurger.

Some employee associations say they understand the CCEA’s position.

“We all have unique and different needs,” said Detective Matthew Caldwell, president of the Police Officers Associaton of the Clark County School District. “We’re not all asking for the same things.”

The POA wants more money to recruit and retain officers.

“It’s very difficult to find officers that want to come and work here if they can make more money working somewhere else,” Caldwell said.

The district says it can not meet additional requests because of the $35 million deficit it’s facing for the next two years.

The Education Support Employees Association weighed in on the issue by sending the following statement:

“We expect to settle a contract with the district via the bargaining table, and not in the streets.”

In the meantime, other unions are wondering why the district isn’t doing more to stop a walkout.

“Our concern at this point is that the superintendent has not availed himself of the legal remedies to fix this problem,” said Augspurger.

The POA and the Police Administrators Association are scheduled to meet with the district again, and they expect a formal written offer.

The administrator’s union plans to discuss the proposal with the district on Thursday, the support staff union will meet with the district next week.

