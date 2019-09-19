Some Democratic presidential candidates think limiting red meat could help solve climate change crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What’s beef? Beef is what some people may have with some Democratic presidential hopefuls if they decide to try to put limits on the amount of red meat Americans consume.

A total of 10 Democratic candidates running for president outlined what they would do to address the earth’s changing climate. And according to some, there needs to be a slowing of beef production.

Why? The farming and resources needed for the beef to make burgers is notoriously bad for the environment because livestock are responsible for more than 14 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to CNN. Cows are responsible for 41 percent.

CNN reported some of the candidates said the following:

Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, is a vegan who has eaten vegetarian since he was in college. He suggested that the beef issue is being used to motivate people against making necessary strides to tackle the climate crisis.

“‘Booker wants to take away your hamburger!’ — that is the kind of lies and fearmongering they spread,” Booker said. “Freedom is one of our most sacred values. Whatever you want to eat, go ahead and eat it.”

Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, had a similar take.

“This is exactly what the fossil fuel industry hopes we’re all talking about. That’s what they want us to talk about,” Warren said. “This is your problem, they want to be able to stir up a lot of controversy around your lightbulbs, straws, and cheeseburgers.”

However, Beto O’Rourke, D-TX, said he disagrees with “any notion that we have to radically or fundamentally change how we eat or what we eat,” but added that “we have to be more responsible in the way that we do it.”

Kamala Harris, D-CA, said she would support a smaller-scale change to Americans’ daily lives, such as changing dietary guidelines to reduce the consumption of red meat.

