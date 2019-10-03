Some 1 October survivors and family endorse Kamala Harris for president following 2020 Gun Violence Forum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas, Kamala Harris is being endorsed by Angelica Cervantes and Li’Shey Johnson. The woman are 1 October survivors and gun violence advocates.
Cervantes lost her oldest son Erick Silva, who was a security guard at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, in 2017 during the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas.
“My family was one of many affected in the 1 October shooting,” said Angelica Cervantes, gun violence activist and mom of 1 October victim. “I am supporting Kamala Harris because we need someone with strength and determination to take action. We need a leader like Kamala to implement reforms and protect our community.”
Johnson was present at the festival and was trampled during the shooting. Now, she’s an advocate for gun violence reform.
“Though it’s been two years since 1 October, not a day goes by that I don’t relive the painful memories of that night,” said Li’Shey Johnson, 1 October survivor. “I am tired of our so-called leaders in Washington failing time and again to do something about the gun violence epidemic plaguing our communities. Kamala Harris is the only candidate with the courage to stand up and do something about it. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her for president — because we need a fighter in the White House who will put our safety first.”
The latest endorsements bring Harris’ Nevada endorsements to 41, and making her the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate with the most endorsements from the Silver State.
