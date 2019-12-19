Social media goes after Fisher-Price charcuterie playset for being too fancy for kids

Live Now
Another company has found itself in social media crosshairs and it involves a play-set by Fisher-Price. It’s stirring up a lot of debate online.

It’s called Fisher-Price’s “Snacks for Two” charcuterie board. The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers aged three and up. The 15-piece set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins.

And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow. Others defend the toy calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids or even now!

