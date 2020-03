SEATTLE (CNN) — The Woodland Zoo’s latest addition is ready for his closeup. Officials at the Seattle-area zoo have released the first pictures of its new baby gorilla and he’s a cutie.

Uzumma gave birth to the yet-to-be-named ape on march 4. The gorilla keepers say Uzumma, a first-time mother, is very attentive to the child and hasn’t put the baby down yet.

As for the baby, he’s bright-eyed, healthy and observant.