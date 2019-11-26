SO SAD: Koala bear burned in fire dies

The koala bear who gained worldwide attention after he was rescued by a woman during an Australian wildfire has died. “Ellenborough Lewis” was euthanized by veterinarians who said he wasn’t recovering from his burn injuries and was suffering.

“We recently posted that ‘burn injuries can get worse before they get better,'” the hospital wrote. “In Ellenborough Lewis’s case, the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have gotten better. The Koala Hospital’s number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made.” Port Macquarie Koala Hospital



The bear was receiving round-the-clock treatment for his burn injuries to his arms, legs, hands and feet. It’s estimated the bush fires have killed hundreds of koala bears.