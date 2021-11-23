So long NHP: Nevada State Police takes effect for public safety department

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Public Safety is changing its name to the Nevada State Police, effective immediately.

The change comes will the passage of Senate Bill 58, which the legislature approved and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed earlier this year.

The new name encompasses all divisions within the department, including Nevada Highway Patrol. NHP will also be referred to as Nevada State Police and will be under the division of highway patrol.

The new name has already appeared in some social media posts and press releases.

A spokesperson for the department said the name change will help Nevadans better understand the statewide components of the agency, which also encompasses Capitol police, the state fire marshal, and parole and probation.

The change costs the state no money, the spokesperson said. Instead, new Nevada State Police cruisers will be painted with the new logo. Existing NHP and DPS vehicles will keep the logo until the vehicles are phased out.