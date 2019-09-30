Snow in Winnemucca breaks 142-year-old record

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — It was less than 1 inch, but the snow that fell in Winnemucca broke a 142-year-old record.

The National Weather Service says the .8 inch recorded Sunday at Winnemucca Airport was the first time it snowed on that date since it started keeping records in 1877.

Record snowfall of 0.8" was set at Winnemucca airport dating back to 1877!!! Elko airport also received a trace which ties a record from 2007! #snow #nvwx pic.twitter.com/GGaG8gvakN — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) September 30, 2019

The trace of snow at Elko Airport tied the old record of a trace set in 2007.

Elko also set a rainfall record Saturday with .74 inches, topping the 1968 record of .26 inches.

Eight inches of snow was reported Saturday into Sunday at Red Rock about 20 miles north of Reno. About 1.5 inches of snow also fell over the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

A half-inch of rain or more fell at Sparks, Stead and Sutcliffe.