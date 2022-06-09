LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District has installed two new COVID-19 self-test vending machines in Nevada.

One machine is located at RTC’s Bonneville Transit Center at 101 E. Bonneville Ave in Las Vegas, and the other is located at Mesa View Regional Hospital’s emergency department lobby at 1299 Bertha Howe Ave. in Mesquite.

The antigen at-home test kits are free, and those who are interested in getting tests from the machines can register through this link. Once you’re registered, a PIN will be given that will allow you to access any of the vending machines and receive five tests per month.

SNHD said that a new location for a third vending machine will be available soon.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have always looked for ways to make testing as accessible as possible to everyone, including people in more rural parts of Clark County,” said SNHD District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “Testing is still a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families. We are thankful that our partners are willing to work with us on outreach projects.”

Results for at-home tests are available after 15 minutes. If a test comes back positive, a person should self-isolate for at least five days after the test date.