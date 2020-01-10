SNHD: 5 new flu deaths reported, including a child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting five new flu deaths since last week, and one of them is a child. According to SNHD’s report, the child was between the age of 0-4.

This is the first child death reported this flu season. There has been a total of 11 deaths this flu season. Eight of the people who have died were 65 or older; the other two were between 50 to 64 years old.

As of Jan. 10, 2019, there have been 634 hospitalized for the flu. Most of the patients are 25 and older.