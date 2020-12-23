SNEAK PEEK: Get a preview of Circa Resort and Casino’s new hotel tower and rooftop lounge!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Dec. 28, Circa Resort & Casino will open its 458 ft. hotel tower, marking the completion of the Downtown Las Vegas casino-resort. 8 News Now got a preview of what guests can expect ahead of the event.

On Tuesday, Circa Resort & Casino showed off its hotel tower and rooftop lounge, the Legacy Club, which marks the downtown las Vegas resort’s completion.

Circa has a very classic style that allows people to recognize many different eras. Situated atop the Legacy Club are great views of the City of Las Vegas. It’s an upscale lounge with an expansive outdoor terrace and fire pits.

Circa has the tallest tower north of the Strip. The 458 feet tall tower includes 512 rooms and suites. The rooftop lounge, and the Legacy Club will also debut on that day.

Each of the rooms are equipped with Serta prestige king mattresses, mini-refrigerators, dual vanities, and walk-in showers. Four of the suites 8 News Now toured are as followed:

The Corner Ling located on the 26th floor

The Circa End Suite on the 21st floor

The Circa Studio on the 31st floor

The Founders Suite on the 52 floor

“I thought it was really important that we honor a lot of the artist that we have in Las Vegas, so all of our 90% of the art work we have around the entire property — the rooms the casino — were done by local artists,” said Alice O’Keefe, the director of architecture and design for Circa.

Their goal is to honor the downtown area while making it new and better.