EDINBURGH — A playful and mischievous cub decided it was a good time to play tricks on her mama. The lioness, Roberta, was relaxing watching her cubs play — what she didn’t know is one was behind her and ready to pull a prank.

Take a look as a playful cub sneaks up on mom at Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo. The zoo shared the video earlier this week and it’s easy to see why it’s gone viral.

Surely, some moms can relate to this video!