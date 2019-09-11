Smithsonian National Zoo welcomes its first-ever Clouded Leopard cubs

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — The Smithsonian National Zoo debuted a rare addition to its furry family on Wednesday: two clouded leopard cubs. The cubs are a first-ever for the zoo and live on its Asia Trail.

The cubs, a male and female, are named Paitoon and Jilian. They were born at the Nashville Zoo about a month apart from each other earlier this year.

If you’d like to catch a glimpse of the pair, they’ll be making appearances for short periods of time during the morning from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the clouded leopard exhibit.

Check out how adorable they are in the video above!