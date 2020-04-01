Smith’s offers ‘hero bonus’ for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food & Drug announced it will give a $2 an hour bonus to a large number of its frontline employees.

The Kroger grocery chain is calling it a “hero bonus,” and will add $2 an hour to the base pay for all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees.

The bonus will be in effect for all hours the associate works between March 29 and April 18, and will be paid out weekly.

This is in addition to a one-time bonus of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees that will be paid out this Friday.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”