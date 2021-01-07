Smiling man carrying lectern during Capitol riots identified

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Internet users have identified a man in a viral photo from Wednesday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol that shows him walking around the building with a lectern.

According to the Miami Herald, it’s 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Florida.

The image, captured by Getty Images photographer Win McNamee, shows him smiling while carrying away the lectern that’s believed to belong to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The furniture bears the official seal of the speaker of the House.

Johnson is married with five children, according to the report.

He was part of a group of thousands that forced their way into the U.S. Capitol sending lawmakers into hiding. Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol. Three others died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured.

Other participants of the violent protest have also been identified. A tattooed, shirtless man donning horns and red, white and blue face paint was fairly easy to track down. 32-year-old Jake Angeli is a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies and a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist.

Additionally, people in Arkansas quickly identified as Richard Barnett as a member of the Benton County Republicans. A picture was taken of Barnett sitting at a desk in Pelosi’s office.

In addition to breaking into congressional offices, the mob broke windows and entered the Senate chamber.

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The protests interrupted those proceedings for nearly seven hours.