LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Nevada has hit a milestone with 500,000 vaccines distributed, but the state continues to lag behind others in terms of the number of doses it's receiving each week per capita.

Out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Nevada ranked No. 46 in terms of vaccines doses delivered per 100,000 people and No. 42 for doses administered as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.