Jet plane crashes in neighborhood near El Cajon California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in a Southern California neighborhood received quite the shakeup after a small jet plane crashed Monday night.

The incident happened in unincorporated El Cajon, at about 7:15 p.m. located to the east of SR-67 and to the north of Interstate 8.

According to the sheriff’s department, there are unknown injuries at this time.

In the video provided above, witnesses appear to hear a loud crash, and later notice a fire break out.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, the fire was extinguished shortly after the crash at around 9:00 p.m.

Few details are known about the plane or the crash, but sheriff’s officials say it was on the flight path to Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

At this time, the fire is out. It will take time to process the scene, but @FAANews & @NTSB have been notified & will handle the investigation of a plane crash in @CityofElCajon. Do you have photos & videos of the plane crash? Do you have media inquiries? Email: witness@ntsb.gov pic.twitter.com/H6ZMeqNMfz — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 28, 2021

Officials also say debris from the crash took down several power lines in the area causing power outages to more than 2,500 customers in the area, impacting the nearby communities of Lakeside, Bostonia, and Granite Hills.

Deputies say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will handle the crash investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.