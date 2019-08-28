SLS Las Vegas says goodbye to statue

Getty Images: The statue known as “Saam” is kind of a cross between a silver starfish and spaceman.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An implosion is planned for Tuesday night as SLS Las Vegas prepares to say goodbye to the old and usher in the new. The statue in front of the hotel, that is being changed back to it’s old name, the Sahara Hotel and Casino, will be removed.

The emblematic SLS statue will be removed during a special celebratory “moving forward” reception for the employees. It’s a way of marking the end of an era, and the start of a new beginning — or even a revisited, refreshed history.

The statue is not being destroyed, but the resort has not said anything about what they will do with it once it’s removed.