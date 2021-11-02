Slight decrease in passenger traffic for September at McCarran

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There has been a slight drop in the number of passengers passing through McCarran International Airport for the month of September.

Nearly 3.8 million passengers were counted in September, which was down 12% from pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic travel for the month of September saw a 6% drop compared to the same time in 2019.

International travel is also down 73% compared to September 2019.

Southwest remains the busiest carrier serving McCarran with 1.3 million arriving and departing passengers for the month of September.