SLIDESHOW: Northern California wildfire now largest burning in U.S.

This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials say Northern California’s Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers) between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country.

Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters Erik Padilla, right, and Joe Young extinguish hot spots while protecting Lake Almanor West homes from the Dixie Fire on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. They work out of the Geyserville Fire Station. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a pickup truck on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A church marquee stands among buildings destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home on Highway 89 south of Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

This photo shows cars and homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres.

The Dixie Fire is only 35% contained and is expected to grow. It currently stands as California’s third-largest wildfire in history. The Bootleg Fire, which sparked July 6, is 87% contained.