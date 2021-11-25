SLIDESHOW: Newborn Las Vegas babies in turkey outfits are absolute cuteness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — These newborn Las Vegas babies at Southern Hills Hospital will have a special photo to remember their first Thanksgiving.

“We decided to dress up some of our littlest patients in these adorable Turkey outfits fit with a brown hat and a tail full of feathers,” said Cyndi Lundeberg with Southern Hills Hospital. “Some of these little ones are our NICU babies so they’ll be spending Turkey day with us so we wanted to bring Thanksgiving to them and help make today a little more special for the babies and their parents.”