SLIDESHOW: 6.5 earthquake damages US 95 near Tonopah, highway closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95, the major north-south freeway in Nevada is closed while deputies assess earthquake damage following a 6.5 magnitude quake near Tonopah that struck around 4 a.m.

According to a news release from the Nevada Department of Transportation, “There is pavement damage to a half-mile section of U.S. Highway 95, north of the U.S. Route 6 junction in Tonopah. Most of the cracked areas have a minor lift that, as a temporary fix, will be shaved to minimize roadway surface bumps until a full repair can be scheduled in the future.”

