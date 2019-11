A 5-month-old baby seal, called “Santos,” somehow ended up in a parking structure in Redwood City, California on Sunday morning. A citizen called the Redwood City Fire Department to reporting finding the seal.

Firefighters rescued the pup and brought him to the station for a nap. The Fire Department said the Marine Mammal Center picked up “Santos” to monitor him before he is released back into the wild.

Here’s a look at the rescue and the sleepy seal as he tries not to doze off!