A black bear found a really comfortable place to take a nap – in a hotel lobby bathroom in Montana. The young bear climbed through a window into the ladies bathroom and made himself comfortable by stretching out on the counter and taking a nice nap.

Hotel staff tried to coax the bear out of the bathroom but the cub was too comfortable to move. Eventually Montana Fish and Wildlife was called in to safely remove the bear so he could nap in a more bear-like setting.