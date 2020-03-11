Breaking News
MGM: Woman with coronavirus stayed at The Mirage, attended conference

Skull of smallest known dinosaur found in amber

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Not all dinosaurs fit the stereotype of massive and terrifying. For example– this guy might not make it into the next Jurassic Park movie.

Researchers say it’s a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found. The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine — trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber.

It’s smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today. Its head was the size of a thumbnail. The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth and its eyes were bulging and lizard-like.

Despite its teeny-tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator. A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the Journal Nature.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories