Skull of smallest known dinosaur found in amber

(CNN) — Not all dinosaurs fit the stereotype of massive and terrifying. For example– this guy might not make it into the next Jurassic Park movie.

Researchers say it’s a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found. The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine — trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber.

It’s smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today. Its head was the size of a thumbnail. The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth and its eyes were bulging and lizard-like.

Despite its teeny-tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator. A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the Journal Nature.