LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers reported ticketing 6 people for speeding within an hour during their Memorial Day Enforcement period overnight.

NHP says oftentimes less traffic tempts drivers to speed. Several vehicles stopped for speeding were caught on camera driving over 100 miles per hour, one driver having an unrestrained 1-year-old child with them.

“Slow Down, and Arrive Alive!” says NHP.