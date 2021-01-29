Sisolak tours UNLV School of Medicine today in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak toured the UNLV School of Medicine today in Las Vegas. Sisolak was joined by school representatives, students, and donors.

During Sisolak’s 2021 State of the State address last week, he proposed a $25 million one-shot expenditure to help complete the UNLV Medical School Building. The medical school could generate as many as 16,000 jobs over the next 10 years and help Nevada overcome a doctor shortage.

I had a great time checking out the @UNLVmedicine construction site. The project is creating between 250-300 jobs now & will help Nevada recruit, train & keep more medical professionals in our State. My budget proposes a $25 million one-shot expenditure to help finish the job. pic.twitter.com/vwCBfLsdvZ — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 29, 2021

The governor’s tour was not a public event due to social distancing and other mitigation measures put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Construction is continuing on the building, which is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The building is expected to be around 135,000-square-feet and will allow the school to double, or event triple, its class size.