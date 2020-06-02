Sisolak statement: Justice and peace a partnership, not a choice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a statement following Monday night’s protest violence and shootings that left a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer fighting for his life:

Last night there were two officer involved shootings in Las Vegas. I know this is a difficult day for Nevada. And it’s during these trying times we must remind ourselves that creating a state where justice and peace exist together in partnership, not as a binary choice, is the goal we must all work toward. I am committed to doing all I can. I am praying for the LVMPD officer who was senselessly shot last night – there is no place for this behavior in Nevada. I am praying for all of the communities across Nevada who are experiencing grief and pain right now. Violence has no place in our communities and we must all work toward peaceful solutions together. As your Governor, I am committed to listening, heeding calls to action, and healing. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

The suspect in the shooting is under arrest.