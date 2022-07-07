LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The launch Thursday of the Nevada Child Care Fund will expand access and affordability of child care across the state, Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

The fund is designed to lower the amount paid out of pocket for eligible families, as well as increase the income eligibility threshold for the child care assistance program, Sisolak’s administration said in a news release.

“Nevada’s working families need support. This funding will help these families increase their household income, stay in their homes, support their families and save for the future,” Sisolak said in the release. “Quality, affordable child care is critical for the success of our kids, our families and will support our local businesses and economy by creating a more stable workforce.”

In June, the Interim Finance Committee approved $50 million to expand funding for the state’s current program, the Child Care and Development Program. The new fund helps fulfill a promise Sisolak made during his 2022 State of the State speech, where he committed funding to help lower costs for parents, keep child care workers on the job and support child care businesses.

“The Department of Health and Human Services is working in a variety of areas to support child care providers and families across the state,” said Karissa Loper Machado, agency manager of the Child Care and Development Program. She said the funding will make more families eligible for assistance than ever before.

The State is working with the Las Vegas Urban League and The Children’s Cabinet who will accept applications and answer questions about child care assistance and how the new fund can help.

Information is at NevadaChildCare.org.