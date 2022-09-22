LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada residents are eligible for a free discount card that could save them money on their prescription drugs, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday.

The ArrayRx digital discount card will be available to all state residents, regardless of age or income, Sisolak said in launching the program. Applying the discount could save up to 80% on some medications, he said.

The launch of the program comes after the governor’s State of the State address in February, when he said Nevada would join Oregon and Washington in a program to reduce prescription drug costs by implementing a statewide drug discount card.

The program allows state officials to work with other states in the West to address rising drug costs, according to the governor.

Sisolak announced the program on his Twitter account, saying “Today, I’m proud to officially launch a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans – ArrayRx. Prescription drugs can get too expensive – and this program will keep more money in Nevadans’ pockets.”

To sign up for the digital discount card, visit ArrayRxCard.com.

Elizabeth Ray, a spokeswoman for Joe Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff who is the Republican candidate for governor in the November election, issued a statement, pointing to Sisolak’s role in faulty COVID-19 testing by Northshore Clinical Labs.

The Chicago-based lab is the target of a federal investigation for having stunningly false negative rate in Nevada and for its billing practices.

“It Steve Sisolak actually cared about public health he wouldn’t have fast-tracked Northshore … for COVID tests that didn’t work and had an inaccuracy rate of 96%,” Ray said.

She also said that under Sisolak 2 million Nevadans live in an area without enough primary care providers and that the state has a shortage or 4,000 registered nurses.

Sisolak’s office has called Northshore’s testing practices “despicable” and said that it will cooperate fully with the federal probe.