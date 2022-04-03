LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police responded to a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning, at approximately 7:02 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a Kia Forte was traveling at high rates of speed, heading southbound on Sky Vista Drive. As the driver approached the T-intersection at W. Charleston Boulevard, they reportedly failed to stop, or slow down, resulting in the front of the vehicle striking a raised landscaped median.

Police say the vehicle then became airborne, continuing southbound into a desert area. The vehicle then struck a rock, bringing it to a final stop.

According to a police report, arriving medical personnel determined the driver to be beyond medical intervention and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s death marks the 39th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s

jurisdiction for the year 2022.