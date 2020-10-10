Simone recites today’s pledge

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Chris Christie entering second week of hospitalization after COVID-19 diagnosis
Top Stories
Metro Police search for armed robbery suspect who threatened to shoot employee
I-Team: Federal government investigating coronavirus outbreak at Postal Service Center in Las Vegas
Video
Cosmopolitan Las Vegas implements increased security measures at all entry points on Fridays and Saturdays
Golden Knights work to secure roster with last minute trades
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, October 9th
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Cat 2 storm
Live
Top Stories
Leaning into the 80s for the weekend
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, October 8th
Video
Counting on a cooldown
Video
A few more really warm days
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Report: Knights Jon Merrill signs with Detroit
Knights deal Stastny to Winnipeg Jets for defenseman Dahlstrom
Aristocrat Technologies partners with Raiders
New line of Nike UNLV football uniforms unveiled
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Top Stories
60+ Halloween movies to watch during October
Video
Top Stories
“The Adventures of Luxton – The World Changer” the new children’s book by Stephon Jefferson
Video
Top Stories
Discussing immigrant voting rights with attorney Eric Palacios
Video
The MultiCare Group discusses 2021 open enrollment
Video
Delicious and nutritious breakfast tips
Video
Southwest Medical on taking your medication properly
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Simone recites today’s pledge
News
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 07:10 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 07:10 PM PDT
#InThisTogether
Don't Miss
Pink takes over as Las Vegas marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Gallery
Newer drugs being used to treat aggressive breast cancers showing positive results
Video
Community members participate in ‘mammogram caravan’ to spread awareness about breast cancer
Video
Iconic Las Vegas sign going pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Sunrise Health System Hospitals Offering $75, 3D Digital Screening Mammograms Oct. 1-31
Susan G. Komen partners with Topgolf during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support research, families
Video
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mammovan to visit Southern Nevada to offer early screenings
Trending Stories
Nevada eviction moratorium set to expire next week; tenants need to fill out CDC declaration if they can’t pay rent
Video
Resorts World looking to fill 6K positions; job fair planned for Saturday morning
Video
Mother speaks out after young daughter found dead in car
Video
‘Glad I have your attention,’ Sisolak jabs after Trump’s ‘watching’ tweet
Mother of the man arrested after daughter dies in car speaks out
Video